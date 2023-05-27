Home » Crash in Trescore, young motorcyclist dies
Crash in Trescore, young motorcyclist dies

Crash in Trescore, young motorcyclist dies



A tragic collision between a car and a motorcycle in the late evening of Friday 26 May in Trescore Balneario cost the life of an 18-year-old boy who lived in Grone.

The boy was riding a motorcycle with a friend, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered injuries that left him no way out. The accident occurred around 11pm in via Fornaci, the dynamics are being investigated by the traffic police.

