He converted two key penalties in Liberec, another at the end of the derby with Slavia. Awer Mabil was at the crucial moments that eventually pushed football Sparta to the championship title. However, his performances were not dazzling, so should Letenští strive for him to continue in the red jersey? “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t have tried for him,” admits Sparta’s former coach and sports director on the Přímák program. “But with those penalty moments, he returned the trust Sparta had given him,” he adds.

