Bolzano, 21 year old stabbed to death. The ex on the run arrested: silence in front of the investigators

The reasons for the act attributed to Omer Cim, a 28-year-old man of Turkish origins suspected of having stabbed to death his ex-partner, 21-year-old Celine Frei Matzohl, employee of the Maria Teresa hotel in Silandro and worker at an agricultural consortium, are not known. died today in his house in Silandro (Bolzano). Stopped today, while from Alto Adige on his way to Austria, the man refused to answer the investigators’ questions. On Wednesday Cim will appear before the investigating judge for the hearing to validate the detention while the autopsy on Matzohl’s body will be performed on the same day. The girl, residing in Corces in Val Venosta, would have been stabbed to death with the blade that the investigators found next to her body and which could constitute the murder weapon. He investigates the Bolzano prosecutor’s office with the deputy prosecutor Axel Bisignano.

The pursuit and arrest

The victim’s family, not having seen her return home yesterday evening, had reported her missing this morning, Sunday 13 August. The carabinieri then began the search and found the body in the man’s apartment in via Molini, in which, however, the owner was not. The military set out on his trail and identified him around 5 pm in Passo Resia. He was in his Ford Fiesta trying to reach Austria. A chase ensued: the suspect tried to escape and a carabiniere drove him off the road, shooting at the car and hitting the tyres. “We are in shock we still can’t believe what happened,” he told the Times.Ansa the mayor of Silandro, Dieter Pinggera, “I think it’s the first time something like this has happened in our community, I personally don’t remember in my entire life having heard of a murder”.

