Florence, 17 March 2023 – Il Friday is increasingly the symbolic day of the protests of environmental matrix. This time he was targeted Palazzo Vecchiosmeared as in recent weeks had happened to the Region and the Florentine headquarters of the Ministry of the Economy.

The cleanup work started immediately, while the police intervened on the spot.

Just as the activists (it seems two, belonging to the Last Generation movement) were carrying out the act of vandalism, the mayor Dario Nardella he was right on the Arengario and it was he who intervened personally to block them and then set to work together with others (including a passerby) to clean up the facade while the firefighters were arriving in Piazza della Signoria. The municipal police also intervened. By chance, the gesture against Palazzo Vecchio was staged by environmentalists during an inspection of the Arengario statues, for which the restorers were already on site and equipped with brushes and sponges. It was thus possible to intervene immediately because it is true that the paint used is washable, but this does not mean it is not capable of causing damage.

The tourists who were in the square began to boo the environmentalists.

