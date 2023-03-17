Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you thinking of making an investment with gods Pimco funds?

Did your advisor tell you about it, or did you happen upon those investment talks by chance and decided to get information?

If this is your situation then you are in the right place because today we will analyze these investments together, giving a complete overview of the Pimco proposal and on its funds, and finally you will also find mine opinions about.

A few words about Pimco

Pimco it is one of the main ones management company which deals with bond investments in the world.

Just to give you an idea of ​​his size I’ll tell you some data: it can count on over 3,120 employees who operate in the main financial centers around the world, and over 290 managers who have an average experience of 17 years.

The company also maintains 22 offices, including its primary location in Newport Beach, California.

Il investment process which follows the company is based on the development of long-term secular and short-term cyclical analyses, which are used to develop a short-term strategy; these analyzes are then elaborated by Pimco’s experts and are summarized in specific investment themes.

L’objective of this company is to offer long-term solutions through strategies that encompass a wide range of vehicles and asset classes.

The investment process that the company follows is designed to promote new ideas and different points of view.

Pimco moreover, today it is also a leader in theengagement ESG in the bond sector.

Return on Pimco Funds: the best for 2023

As you could see, Pimco it is a safe and reliable company, which can boast a very wide range of funds.

It is objectively impossible for me to describe you and offer you a review for each product and each fund in this small space, so first of all I invite you to consult the official site to get a practically complete overview of all the products you can choose from.

I try to clarify in principle by dividing the investments in four categories also used on the official site:

Funds: Pimco offers about 200 fixed income funds, which invest in emerging markets, climate bonds, global bonds and there are also some equity funds;

Alternative investments : here we go into specifics because Pimco also offers investment opportunities in innovative strategies that include global macro investments, in commodities, in structured corporate bonds, and also in the residential and commercial real estate markets. This is a very strong segment, since it can count on 153 billion dollars of assets under management in alternative strategies;

ESG investments : we also mention ESG investments, which represent a very important part of their offer for the company. In fact, sustainable investments are becoming increasingly important, and more and more investors are approaching them;

ETFs: finally, it should be said that Pimco also offers ETFs, i.e. passively managed funds, also bond funds. So if you are not convinced about mutual funds, you might think about heading towards passively managed funds.

Mutual funds

As I mentioned before, the offer on mutual funds is really broad, and it would be really difficult to review all the products offered by Pimco.

ETF

We have also seen that in addition to the classic mutual funds, Pimco also offers ETF to their investors.

ETFs are gods passively managed funds which, unlike actively managed funds, limit themselves to replicating an index (benchmark) of reference.

Pimco proposes Bond ETFs assets to manage liquidity, investment grade ETFs that benefit from independent credit and macroeconomic analysis, high yield ETFs that offer greater potential for performance and finally ETFs investing in emerging markets.

Precisely in reference to the category of ETFs that aim to offer a higher return to their investors, we have reviewed this fund: ETF US Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Index UCITS Pimco.

How to choose?

Without a doubt Pimco has a choice and a range of products really vast, for which it is difficult to understand all the facets in detail.

In fact, if you are looking for an investment, you may have to arm yourself with a lot of patience and do all the necessary checks, analyzing the various funds and ETFs in detail to understand what you are looking for and which fund could be most suitable for your investment needs.

My advice is to go and visit the official website of the company and above all to dwell on them KIIDi.e. the prospectus which shows all the characteristics and conditions of that specific fund.

Income strategy

In order to choose a mutual fund, the first thing to do is undoubtedly to have one in mind clear and effective strategy to follow

One of the strategies that Pimco proposes is the income strategy: in fact you will be able to see from the official site how many mutual funds are denominated in this way.

This strategy aims at capital appreciation, and has recently had to deal with the high inflation situation and the geopolitical shock.

Pimco funds at a loss

Since most of the funds offered by this company are bondsperhaps it could be useful for you to read this guide in which I explain how to behave when bond funds lose money.

My views on asset management

Now that we’ve done a quick overview of the Pimco offerI can give you mine opinions on managed savings.

Let’s start by saying that I’m talking about mutual funds in general and not just those offered by Pimco.

Il managed savings it is perfect for those who have no intention of applying, or for those who are afraid to invest alone, and therefore prefer to delegate the management of their money to a manager, without knowing the slightest thing about what is happening to their assets.

It can be a legitimate choice, of course: you’ve never invested, the thought of confusion and maybe running into heavy losses scares you, so you rely on experts, in the same way you would if a pipe broke in your house ( in that case you would call a plumber and not start changing the pipe yourself!).

As I explained to you most of the products offered by the management company are mutual funds and, personally, I’m not a big fan of these tools.

In fact, they present critical issues that often do not make the investment worthwhile, first of all the management fees.

Precisely in this regard I invite you to read this Morningstar reportwhich explains why theItalia not exactly the country of choice for making a mutual fund investment.

Personally I think instead the ETF a better tool for a possible investment.

In fact, we have seen that Pimco offers some of them, so you could focus on them and see what they invest in and what management fees they charge.

If you wish to have more information on these tools instead you can see what are ETFs and how do they work?

Indeed, they often turn out to be more convenient compared to mutual funds, primarily for i management costs which are undoubtedly lower, and then because they allow you to have fewer constraints and above all greater control on your part: in this case you will be able to “stay more behind” your investment and better understand what you are investing in, and what goal you are pursuing.

Conclusions

We have come to the end of ours discussion of Pimco’s offer: we have seen an overview of the products and I have also given you my opinions about it.

Before saying goodbye, I would like to give you one more piece of advice: I personally think the training and I always study the best weapons to combat financial ignorance, and to start investing and embarking on a path in the world of markets in an aware and coherent manner.

Good continuation on Affari Miei!