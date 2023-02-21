The fall of Telecom Italia TIM continues after the decline suffered in the previous session. Sales on banking sector stocks and Stellantis

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers accelerate downwards and lose more than one percentage point.

At 10.10 the FTSEMib dropped 1.56% at 27,167 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was down by 1.48%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.75%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-0,76%).

Il bitcoin it fell below 25,000 dollars (just under 23,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it came close to 190 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP returning to over 4.35%.

L’euro it is confirmed below 1.07 dollars.

In the spotlight Telecom Italia TIM after the decline suffered in the previous session. The share of the telephone company lost 3.31% to 0.2949 euro.

Securities sales banking sector.

In red Intesa Sanpaolo (-1,8% a 2,508 euro). In relation to the execution of the treasury share purchase program aimed at canceling (buyback) launched on 13 February 2023, in the sessions between 13 and 17 February 2023 the bank purchased 86.46 million treasury shares, at weighted average price of 2.5146 euros per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to 217.42 million euro.

Also down sharply Stellar (-2,09% a 15,8 euro). The ACEA (the European association that brings together car manufacturers) communicated that in January 2023 760,041 cars were registered in the European Union, an increase of 11.3% compared to the 682,692 of the same period of 2022. Stellantis sales increased slightly in January 2023: last month the automotive group born from the integration between FCA and PSA recorded an increase in registrations of 0.9% with 141,160 cars sold; as a result, Stellantis’ market share in Europe stood at 18.6%.

All’Euronext Growth Milan SolidWorld Group is suspended due to an excess after having recorded a theoretical progress of 29.4%. Borsa Italiana has communicated that from Tuesday 21 February 2023 and until further communication on the shares it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit.

Stay in the spotlight Ulisse Biomed (-1,12% a 3,08 euro), after the leap achieved in the previous six sessions. The price of the share went from 1.064 euros at the close of 10 February 2023 to 3.115 euros on 20 February.

Unidata leaves 9.47% on the ground at 43 euros. The company announced that it has placed 360 thousand shares, equal to approximately 12.4% of the capital, resulting from a capital increase approved on February 20, 2023 and implemented through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The placement of the Unidata shares was carried out at a unit price of 42 euro, for a total value of 15.12 million euro. The placement value of the Unidata shares incorporates a discount of 11.6% compared to the closing price of the share in the session of 20 February 2023 (47.5 euro).



