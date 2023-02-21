The Eurozone composite PMI is doing well

In February, the Eurozone’s growth outlook accelerates to a nine-month high. The ‘Flash’ seasonally adjusted S&P Global PMI Composite Eurozone Output Index – which combines manufacturing and services indicators – rose to 52.3 from 50.3 in January, thus showing the strongest expansion in economic activity since last May. Any indication above 50 points is in fact synonymous with growth.

Among the individual cases, it should be noted that the composite PMI of Germany is back above 50 points (thus escaping the recession) for the first time in eight months. In France it grows to 51.6 points.

In general, it is the tertiary sector that drives. The eurozone’s February rally was led by the services PMI which rose to 53 points from 50.8, marking the strongest expansion since last June. At the same time, manufacturing posted a modest increase, with the industrial production index rising from 48.9 to 50.4 and showing the first expansion since last March.