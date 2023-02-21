by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

It was supposed to be a check against undeclared work and in the end it also led to the discovery of quite a few drugs. To end up in trouble a merchant of Messina arrested in flagrante delicto. In the shop and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Undeclared work and drug dealing, trader gets into trouble appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».