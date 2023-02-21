Javi Gracia managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia is set to be named the manager of Leeds United, ending the club’s search for Jesse Marsch’s successor.

Marsch was sacked on 6 February but the Whites have faced several setbacks in their hunt for his replacement.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Al Sadd in Qatar.

Leeds are 19th in the Premier League and face bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

Under-21 boss Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch’s sacking despite club owner Andrea Radrizzani initially promising a quick appointment.

An approach for Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola was blocked, while Feyenoord’s Arne Slot ruled himself out.

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans, and Carlos Corberan – who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds – signed a new contract at West Brom.

The story of Javi Gracia

Gracia was sacked by Watford in September 2019 after a poor start to the season.

Having been appointed in January 2018, he led the Hornets to an 11th-place finish in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final in 35 years in his only full season in charge.

He won 18 of his 56 matches as a manager in the Premier League, taking an average of 1.18 points per match.

It is not yet clear if he will be appointed by Leeds until the end of season or beyond.

Leeds have won just four league games this season, their last coming against Bournemouth on 5 November.

On Saturday, they failed to register a shot on target in a 1-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Everton.