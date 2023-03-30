Poste Italiane started the session with a fractional reduction. Stocks from the banking sector continue to play a leading role: UniCredit stands out

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the day with decent progress.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib was up 0.8% to 26,953 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.81%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.85%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,82%).

I major US stock indexes they finished the session with gains in the order of 1-2%. The Dow Jones gained 1% to 32,718 points, while the S&P500 gained 1.42% to 4,028 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+1.79% at 11,926 points).

Bad day, however, for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a fractional drop of 0.36% to 27,783 points, after fluctuating between a low of 27,631 points and a high of 27,876 points.

Il bitcoin it went back up to $28,500 (just under €26,500).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it stands at just over 180 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP falling below 4.1%.

L’euro it remains below $1.085.

Italian post started the session with a drop of 0.42% to 9.474 euros. The company has communicated the economic and financial results for 2022, the year closed with increasing revenues and mixed profitability. Furthermore, Poste Italiane’s management provided guidance on 2023 and updated the dividend policy.

Banking stocks are always the protagonistsafter the sharp rise achieved in the previous session.

UniCredit started the day up 0.85%.



