He was playing boxing with other friends, in improvised mini-tournaments with lots of gloves, without the slightest use of violence. But a 15-year-old boy after his “encounter” collapsed to the ground and died. The illness occurred in the midst of a party with friends, about fifteen minors, in the heart of Genoa, in via Acquarone. There were no adults in the house at the time.

The carabinieri of the operational and investigative unit, who intervened together with the 118 and the doctor…