brace by Casadei, Brazil ko

The editorial staff Monday 22 May 2023, 08:06

MENDOZA ARGENTINA) – Chi ben cominicia is halfway through the work and the adventure of the azzurrini Nunziata al World Under 20 which is taking place in Argentina couldn’t start well. L’Italia wins the opening match at Malvinas Argentinas Stadium of Mendoza making himself the protagonist of an excellent performance and imposing himself on Brazil with an important 3-2.

Double Casadei and Prati: Italy U20 show

Italy deployed on 4-3-1-2 with the defensive line formed by Zanotti on the right, Ghilardi and Guarino in the centre, Turicchia on the left; Tired in front of the defense, Prati and Casadei mezzali; Baldanzi at the top of the rhombus, Pafundi on the right and Esposito on the left. The Azzurri pass in lead on 12′ with Pafundi who recovers a ball and seve Turicchia who puts it in the center of the area for Casadei’s head, the deflection reaches Wash which by right puts on the net. At 28′ it is Casadei with a header to punish goalkeeper Mycael’s adventurous exit. In the 33rd minute the third goal: Pafundi starts from midfield and serves Casadei who is mowed down by Marlon Gomes, the Mexican referee Ortiz Nava has no doubts, penalty: the Readind midfielder takes care of it who, halfway up on the left, strikes Mycael.

