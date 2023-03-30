Home Health Sales Training | Make sales talks successful and communicate better / May 3rd to 4th, 2023 | Berlin
Berlin – The topic of “selling” has gained considerably in importance in the healthcare sector in recent years. Today, companies no longer compete (only) with the quality of their products and services, but with the professionalism of their employees.

In the field sales force of the healthcare industry, there are many employees from the fields of nursing and geriatric care as well as rehabilitation technology. Their strengths are a high level of consulting competence and specialist knowledge. But their new main task, sales, is often difficult for them.

How sales can be fun, how you can communicate better and make your sales talks more successful is shown in our practical and interactive

sales training
Communicative competence in medical field sales | Make sales talks successful and communicate better
May 03 and 04, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Berlin

Sales talks are simulated during the training, thus ensuring practical transfer. Both employees with little sales experience and experienced employees who want to refresh their knowledge and add new ideas are welcome.

Program, conditions and registration at: www.bvmed.de/verkaufstraining2023

