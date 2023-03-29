Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

With the «FAST Heroes» educational campaign launched in Italy by the ALICe association, children learn to recognize symptoms by transmitting useful information to the whole family

“superheroes” children able to save the lives of grandparents (or family members) if they suffered a stroke. As? Learning from an early age, through the game, to recognize the main symptoms of stroke e promptly calling for help. This is the objective of the international educational campaign «FAST Heroes», relaunched in Italy by ALICe Italia odv – Association for the Fight against Cerebral Stroke and presented to the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the month (April) dedicated to the prevention of this neurological disease which affects around 150,000 compatriots in our country every year. The initiative, which is divided into three different training plans and is aimed at children, families and teachers, is based on the special bond that binds grandparents and grandchildren.

“Superhero” grandchildren To the «FAST Heroes» project, conceived by the Department of Education and Social Policy of the University of Macedonia, supported by World Stroke Organization and made possible thanks to the support of Angels Initiative around 6,000 schools, more than 11,000 classes, over 250,000 pupils and more than 16,000 teachers have joined internationally.

The protagonist of the campaign is little Matteo, who turns into a «FAST» hero (English acronym that stands for Face i.e. “face”, Arms: “arm”; Speech:

“language”, Time:

«time»): having learned to recognize the symptoms of stroke, he immediately asks for help, saving his grandfather’s life Franco

who momentarily lost the ability to move one side of her face.

«Lhe average age of people affected by stroke is 70 years old – recalls Dr. Nicoletta Reale, past president of ALICe Italia -. The strong point of the project is precisely the ability to teach children the main symptoms of stroke at the same time, the number to call if you have a stroke. The whole through the tales of FAST heroeseach grappling with the "malefic thrombus" and with a specific symptom that affects his special abilities".

«FAST»: attention to face, arms, language, tempo “The acronym FASTwhich in English means fastunderlines the importance of the time factor and helps us to remember i main symptoms stroke» says Professor Danilo Toni, director of the “Neurovascular Treatment” Unit of the Umberto I General Hospital in Rome.

Here’s what to do:

• F come face (face): be a person manifest facial symptoms (the most common is the crooked mouth) ask her to smile to check for any facial paresis;

• A come arms (arm): ask to try to lift both armsnot underestimating if even just one arm can’t stay up;

• S come speech (language): ask to repeat or elaborate a simple sentence (in the case of a stroke, it is very difficult to do this);

• T as time (ie tempo) but also how telephone: if the person experiences any of these symptoms, call for help (118 o 112) i

l as fast as possible.

See also he was hospitalized with high fever and headaches Information for the whole family Observes the president of ALICe Italia Andrea Vianello, who suffered a stroke in 2019: «We are certain that the incredible enthusiasm of children, their desire and ease of learning and sharing at home can encourage the subsequent dissemination of the message to the rest of the family, especially to grandparents with whom they usually spend a lot of time. Anyone who presents even just one symptom should be taken as quickly as possible to hospitals equipped with centers organized for the treatment of this disease, i.e. the Neurovascular Units (Ictus Centers or Stroke Units). Only in this way – underlines Vianello – can we think of reducing the risk of mortality, avoiding particularly serious strokes, trying to limit future damages and, in particular, the consequences of disabilities that are very often disabling for the affected person and dramatic for his family “.

