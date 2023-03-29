PR / Business Insider

Die Apple Watch Series 3 was discontinued in September 2022, but you can still buy it from some providers. No matter how attractive the price of refurbished Series 3 watches may be, we do not recommend buying them. Why? On the one hand, Apple no longer supports the aging Series 3 Software and security updatesthe other is the built-in Storage of eight gigabytes (16 gigabytes for the mobile phone model) is now too small to be useful.

We recommend you to buy the newer models of the Apple smartwatch instead, which are a better one performance and support offer. And if your looking for an Apple Watch get one low price are, should the Second Generation Apple Watch SE (2022) be at the top of your list!

The second generation of the Apple Watch SE offers a lot of performance for an entry-level model

The 2022 Apple Watch SE has the Series 3 as entry level now superseded by the Apple Watch. Like the Series 3, the SE is one powerful smart watchwhich shows the time and notifications and yours fitness and health supervised. Of course you can too Calls Make or answer when your iPhone is nearby (or buy the cellular option if you want to leave your phone at home). The SE also supports Apple Pay for mobile payments, has a heart rate sensor for notifications of high and low heart rates or an irregular rhythm. to be added Training modes, GPS tracking, emergency SOS and water resistance. The Apple Watch SE also offers the security function Crash Detection.

In addition, she is slimmerhas a something larger and higher quality display and has 32 gigabytes of storage space. Most importantly, the SE will support the new S8 processor used the one better performance and reliability offers and lasts longer.

With a price from 299.00 euros for the 40 millimeter model, the SE of the second generation now also has a much better one Price-performance ratio than the Series 3. And while the Apple Watch SE 2022 doesn’t have an always-on display and additional health and fitness features like those found on the Series 8 or Ultra, it’s still one of the best smartwatches out there can currently buy.

Is there a reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 3?

Considering the Apple Watch Series 3 is still functional and perfectly capable of the most basic tasks, some users can certainly overlook the discontinued support. Accordingly, if you already own an Apple Watch Series 3, there is no compelling reason to throw it away as long as it still works. However, we see no reason to buy them again in 2023. Rather grab the Apple Watch SE 2022!

For the sake of completeness, we have selected an offer for the Apple Watch Series 3 for you here. However, a new Series 3 is currently more expensive than an Apple Watch SE 2022 (but it comes with a cellular option). If you want to go straight to a model with even more extensive functions, we recommend the Apple Watch Series 8.

