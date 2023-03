“Dopamine is traditionally associated with Parkinson’s disease, but we know that it also plays an important role in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. Particularly in the frontal lobe, an area involved in executive functions, those that serve most in everyone’s life In fact, in 2020 we had already seen that rotigotine, a drug that increases the activity of dopamine in Parkinson’s patients, also improves the executive functions of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.