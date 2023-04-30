Brambilla: “If it’s M62 he died of poaching, it’s Fugatti’s fault.” And animal rights activists shout “murderer” at his house – The video

The causes of the death of bear M62 are not yet clear, one of the specimens that the president of the province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti had placed on the “dangerous” list, whose carcass was found today in a state of decomposition not far from Lake Molveno. But if the death of the animal, “sentenced to death” by Fugatti after the attack that led to the killing of Andrea Papi by the she-bear Jj4, were traced back to human hands, “the president of the Province would moral responsibility”. The reference is to the alleged excess of bears, which according to the president of Trentino should be reduced by 70 units from the current 100 or so. Once again, the Honorable Michela Vittoria Brambilla, president of the Parliamentary Intergroup for Animal Rights and the Protection of the Environment and of the Italian League for the Defense of Animals and the Environment, is railing against the Northern League. In the meantime, today, an animal rights group met in Sabbionara di Avio, near the home of the president of the province. “Murderer! Murderer!» chanted the choirs, while the spokeswoman announced that she had requested access to the documents on the death of M62.

The first intervention and the new ordinance

Brambilla admits the possibility that natural causes took the animal’s life: «The woods are full of pitfalls, even for bears. The necropsy examination will clarify what M62 died of, a young male, about 4-5 years old» who had never attacked anyone. But if the plantigrade were the victim of poaching, “as for any material executors, we would act in every place so that they do not go unpunished”, continues Brambilla. The woman is harsh towards Fugatti: «If we were faced with an act of poaching, we would know well how to frame the event: in the climate of fear and hatred created and fueled by Fugatti». Meanwhile, yesterday, the president of the Trentino province reiterated his intention to kill the bear JJ4 – “if it were up to me I would shoot her down tomorrow” – after having issued a further culling order without waiting for the decision of the TAR, which he should have evaluated the appeal against the first, which the court has suspended, will take place on May 11th. Brambilla had already intervened against Fugatti, reminding him that it was Papi’s own family that asked that the bear not be killed.

Video source: Vista Agency / Alexander Jakhnagiev

Read also: