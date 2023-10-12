BREAKING: Disney Genie+ Is Getting a Price INCREASE

Genie+ has been a controversial service since it debuted in the Disney parks.

Disney Genie+

Now, there have been some changes announced for the skip-the-line service in Disneyland.

Disney just announced that Genie+ will now be priced at $30 per day if you buy pre-arrival. If you purchase day-of, the price will now start at $30 per daybut can vary. Previously the price started at $25 and varied from there.

Lightning Lane

Disneyland previously announced that Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would join Genie+ “soon” and now we know that the ride will be available with the service today, October 11th.

The Little Mermaid — Ariel’s Undersea Adventure is also set to join the Genie+ lineup but is still not available just yet.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

