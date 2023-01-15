Home Health Breast cancer, negative ultrasound but doctor discovers 4 mm carcinoma and saves the patient’s life
Breast cancer, negative ultrasound but doctor discovers 4 mm carcinoma and saves the patient's life

Breast cancer, negative ultrasound but doctor discovers 4 mm carcinoma and saves the patient’s life

She had recently had a breast ultrasound result negative. But the doctor who did a subsequent routine screening mammogram did not miss a small lesion of 4mm. He looked further and discovered that it was a tumor. An invasive carcinoma, identified in time that saved her life.

Doctor discovers tumor “escaped” on ultrasound

The protagonist of the story is Maria. Fantasy name of a woman who underwent screening at the ASL Napoli 1 Centro. Life-saving mammography was performed at “SS. Announced»as told by the Asl itself.

Mary’s story

The woman, who had recently performed a negative breast ultrasound, was found – instead – a small dubious lesion of only 4 millimeters. It was the doctor who identified it Marcella Montemarano. After a biopsy, the diagnosis was invasive cancer. Therefore, a radiofrequency clip was placed on Maria, an advanced technique applied thanks to the experience of the breast surgeon of the Antonio Marano Sea Hospital, which allowed – with a minimally invasive precision surgery – to remove a minimal amount of fabric with enormous advantages also from an aesthetic point of view. In a very short time Maria will be able to put this bad experience behind her and go back to her usual life, aware that she saved her life thanks to her prevention.

