Breast cancer, the European Women’s Parliament – Health Alliance is born

Mammography shows heart problems in menopause © ANSA/Ansa

The Europe Women’s Parliament Alliance is born. A body made up of a group of ladies and gentlemen takes office today with the aim of defending the rights of patients with breast cancer. It is made up of 26 senators and deputies, both men and women and belonging to different political alignments. The Alliance wants to facilitate the dialogue between institutions and patients by listening to needs and by committing to translate them into favorable standards.

Three areas of intervention have been identified for the next few years: the proper functioning of the Breast Units, the implementation of mammography screening and the improvement of assistance for women with metastatic breast cancer. The new team is presented today with a press conference in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Breast cancer is still the first pathology that affects women. The Alliance – explains Luciano Ciocchetti, vice president of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber – was created to unite Parliament, the scientific world and the thousands of women who are fighting to overcome this pathology. To date, significant critical issues still persist, starting with prevention, which should be strengthened through an expansion of the age range for all women between 45 and 74, in compliance with the European recommendation voted in December.Furthermore, it also appears essential to continue an awareness-raising action to ensure adherence to existing screenings”.

“Our project – says Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia -. It is an excellent demonstration that the fight against cancer affects everyone. In particular, we will commit ourselves to strengthening the Breast Units. In Italy there are currently 256 and they are active in 80% of oncology healthcare facilities. They need to be implemented.” The incidence of cancer in the world “is growing, in particular for breast cancer, with a forecast of around 20% in the next twenty years – says Corrado Tinterri, director of the Humanitas Milan Breast Unit -. The need is therefore evident of increasingly specialized and active breast centers, because it is there that already today there is an 18% increase in healing with the same stage of disease compared to generalist hospitals”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

