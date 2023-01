A visit to the breast specialist from the age of 25 and an annual mammogram from the age of 40. This should include screening for breast cancer, according to new guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (Nccn), the organization that brings together 32 cancer centers among the most important in the United States.

Guidelines which, compared to what happens on this side of the ocean, therefore anticipates the age for checks to be offered free of charge to all women.