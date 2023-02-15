A formal passage in Strasbourg that in Rome does not stop fueling the controversy on the transition of European mobility. Starting in 2035, cars with combustion engines, diesel and petrol, will no longer be sold in Europe: the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg in its plenary session confirmed the agreement reached during the night with 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions between 27 and 28 October with member states on the review of CO2 emission performance standards for cars and vans.

The first and among the most important files of the ‘Fit for 55’, the ambitious climate package proposed by the European Commission in July 2021 to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990 levels) as an intermediate step for the climate neutrality by 2050. The agreement reached last year provides for a halt to the sale of cars and vans with internal combustion engines, therefore petrol and diesel, by 2035 throughout the EU, with an intermediate step of reducing CO2 emissions from new cars and new vans by 2030 (by 55% and 50% respectively, compared to 2021 levels). By 2025, the EU Commission will have to present a calculation method to evaluate and report data on CO2 emissions throughout the life cycle of cars and vans sold on the EU market and the agreement includes a review clause because the Commission assesses the progress made towards meeting the emission reduction targets in 2026 and may review those targets taking into account technological developments, including as regards plug-in hybrid technologies. The incentive mechanism for zero and low emission vehicles until 2030 is maintained, whereby if a manufacturer meets certain benchmarks for the sale of zero and low emission vehicles it can be rewarded with less stringent CO2 targets. Finally, the agreement includes wording on CO2-neutral fuels according to which the Commission will present a proposal for the registration of vehicles that run exclusively on CO2-neutral fuels after 2035. Maintained the so-called ‘save Motor Valley’ amendment, which derogates up to 2035 emission standards for producers of small production volumes (1,000 to 10,000 new cars or 1,000 to 22,000 new vans). The exemption is total for manufacturers of less than 1,000 new vehicle registrations per year.

The agreement reached in October marked the first major step forward by the European Union on the more than 10 legislative files of the ‘Fit for 55’. The new rules on car and petrol emissions have divided Italy throughout the European legislative process between those who are convinced that the measure is necessary to give a rapid turnaround to the EU car industry, and those who fear that the step could damage industry and consumers in the midst of an energy crisis. The division is well represented by the votes cast today in Strasbourg: the entire centre-right Italian delegation in the Hemicycle made up of the Brothers of Italy (in the ECR group), the Lega (in the ID group) and Forza Italia (in the PPE) – which in Rome it is an expression of the government majority – it voted against the confirmation of the agreement, while the MEPs of the Democratic Party (in the Socialist & Democrat group), the 5 Star Movement (Non-Registered), the Greens and Italia Viva voted in favor (in the Renew Europe group). For Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans there is no doubt that the path taken with future European legislation on cars is the right one and the car industry itself is also aware of this. “I am convinced that the European automotive industry has already made this choice very clearly. The running costs of electric vehicles are already lower than those of combustion engine cars and within a few years even buying an electric vehicle will be cheaper than buying a combustion engine car,” he said the vice-president for the Green Deal in a plenary speech that preceded the vote. The political agreement now moves on to the last formal step of approval by the EU member states in the Council in the coming weeks, to then be published in the EU Gazette.

(geaagency.it)