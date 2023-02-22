Home Health BRING – Greetings – News – EU
The European Commission has decided to refer Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union for voting against the EU’s position on the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations on the classification of cannabis and cannabis-related substances , as outlined in Council Decision (EU) 2021/3.

On 2 December 2020, at the reconvened 63rd session of the United Nations (UN) Commission on Narcotic Drugs, Hungary voted twice against the Union’s position during the vote on WHO recommendations on the list of substances under international control. Under EU law, decisions on the international classification of substances under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, as amended by the 1972 Protocol, and the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances fall within the exclusive competence of the European Union. Therefore, the Council decision determining the Union’s position is binding on EU Member States in line with the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The Commission therefore opened the infringement procedure against Hungary with a letter of formal notice sent on 18 February 2021, followed by a reasoned opinion on 12 November 2021. As the response of the Hungarian authorities both to the letter of formal notice which the reasoned opinion was unsatisfactory, the Commission has decided to refer Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fulfill its obligations under the Council’s decision and for infringing the Union’s exclusive external competence and the principle of sincere cooperation.

On 24 January 2019, the World Health Organization presented six recommendations relating to the reclassification of cannabis and cannabis-related substances under the 1961 United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, as amended by the 1972 Protocol, and the United Nations Convention United on Psychotropic Substances 1971.

On 23 November 2020, the Council adopted Council Decision (EU) 2021/3 on the position to be taken, on behalf of the European Union, at the 63rd reconvened session of the Commission on Narcotics, on the planning of cannabis and related substances under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961, as amended by the 1972 Protocol, and the Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971. The decision was addressed to the Member States in accordance with the Treaties and, pursuant to Article 288 of the TFEU, was binding in all its elements for the Member States called to vote in the Narcotics Commission.

On 2 December 2020, the vote in the Commission on Narcotic Drugs on the WHO recommendations took place. Hungary voted against these recommendations. Furthermore, Hungary issued a statement to the Commission on drugs which strongly contradicts the EU’s position.

(European Commission press release of 15/02/2023)

