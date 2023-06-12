Bunbury, review of her album Greta Garbo (2023)

In this house we have interviewed Bunbury to tell us about his new album, this “Greta Garbo” of which he already revealed his impressions to us. So now it’s time to give ours. And, without serving as a precedent, we are going to start the house on the roof. First we reflect and then we go to the songs. He says Bunbury consistently that he is a constantly evolving musician and that he understands that some career decisions are misunderstood. In this sense, the first thing that is hard to understand is the change in his band, Los Santos Inocentes, after listening to these new songs several times. You don’t see what these new musicians bring – all of them huge, by the way – that his old band couldn’t. Enrique will know, but to say that it’s hard for us to see it, it doesn’t hurt. The second thing is his stylistic turn. One has the feeling that the songs don’t suit them, that more crude would have worked better, and that the production slips. Finally, and not all reflection has to be ashen, there are the letters. Bunbury, although few realize it, may be one of the great chroniclers of our time, and here he proves it again, also making it clear that few musicians get wet like him. With that said, let’s get to the songs.

"Our worlds do not obey your maps" It is rock in capital letters, although we already see what has been pointed out. Great lyrics and somewhat fair music, weighed down by a production, to say the least curious. "Alaska", from its title to its concept, both musical and lyrical, it seems the heiress of "Lady Blue", even if it is less than that. "Invulnerable", first single that was extracted from the album, we think it's perfect as a preview. If you liked it when you heard it, run to your record store. If the opposite happened to you, the other nine songs are not going to seem better to you. Bowie's print is still there, and Bunbury exploits it. Like in "To be unforgettable". At this point it has already been made clear, as we said, that Enrique is one of those who gets wet, and that he is not afraid to comment on anything. "Back home" It is the song that gives the most meaning to the work. As he told us in the aforementioned interview, a song without metaphors. He feels that, with this album, he returns to certain origins, and he says so. And perhaps he is right.