Good performance for banking sector stocks, after the strong volatility recorded in recent sessions. Stocks in the oil sector are recovering

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres recorded increases in the order of half a percentage point.

At 10.15 the FTSEMib gained 0.65% to 26,376 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 0.6%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.17%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,08%).

Il bitcoin it stands at 27,000 dollars (just under 25,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it is confirmed below 185 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP rising above 4.1%.

L’euro it remains above $1.08.

Always focus on banking sector stocksafter the strong volatility recorded in the last sessions.

Discreet upside for Intesa Sanpaolo (+1,21% a 2,299 euro). In the sessions between 20 and 24 March 2023, the institute led by Carlo Messina purchased 128.23 million treasury shares, at the weighted average price of 2.3054 euros per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to 295.62 million euro. The share purchased is equal to approximately 0.68% of the share capital.

Better performance for UniCredit (+1,49% a 16,674 euro).

Stocks in the oil sector are recoveringafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in May 2023) reached 73 dollars a barrel.

ENI gains 1.92% to 12.544 euros.

Better performance for Tenaris (+2,51%) e Saipem (+1,59%).

Highlights too Telecom Italia TIM (+1,53%).



