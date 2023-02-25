Of Clare Bidoli

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis, infects more than 60% of children during the first year of life with sometimes severe consequences and peaks of diffusion at atypical times of the year

In the last two years, there have been several bronchiolitis epidemics in the world involving, for the majority of cases, children under the age of one, putting a strain on the health of the little ones, the emergency rooms and intensive care units of children’s hospitals. In particular, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV or RSV, which stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus)is one of the main pathogens that affects the respiratory tract in children and is the main cause of bronchiolitis, and is very contagious and aggressive.

RSV causes 33 million lower respiratory tract infections each year worldwide

(with the need for medical assistance) among children under the age of 5 . Hospitalization is required for 3.6 million childrenWhile there are over 100,000 deaths.

New guidelines in Italy against VRS In Italy, given the resurgence of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus especially in the post-Covid period, the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP), together with the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN), the Society for Childhood Respiratory Diseases (SIMRI) and 13 others pediatric scientific societies, decided to draw up guidelines, which update those of 2014, to provide all pediatricians in the area and in hospitals with the same treatment protocol against RSV. Among the indications it is emphasized that «drugs such as cortisone, antibiotics, bronchodilators should not be used, although it still happens oftenbecause there is no evidence of their effectiveness and they can create side effects,” he explains Eugene Baraldi Director of the Women’s and Children’s Health Department of the Padua University Hospital. «In the fight against bronchiolitis one of the fundamental aspects is that of preventionsince, apart from oxygen, there are no antivirals or vaccines available», the expert points out. See also Truth is the first social downloader in the United States

How to prevent respiratory syncytial virus There are some Helpful hints to help prevent VRS, but which also serve to avoid other respiratory infections caused by various viruses and bacteria. To give it is the Italian Society of Pediatrics:

• If you have a cold, wear the mask when you are near the baby and avoid kissing or touching his face

• Wash your hands well or sanitize them before touching the baby (and having relatives and friends do it too)

• If possible, breastfeed the baby. Indeed, breast milk contains antibodies against numerous infectious agents and reduces the risk of serious RSV infections and, therefore, hospitalization

• No smoking in the house: Smoking increases the risk of infection

• If your baby is premature or has heart or lung disease ask your pediatrician about the conditions for using monoclonal antibodies to prevent RSV infections

How to recognize respiratory syncytial virus It usually begins with a fever, even a slight one, followed by a cough and cold, symptoms comparable to other forms of flu. Over time, the cough tends to get worse and the respiratory rate increases, to which the wheezing. There may also be brief periods of apnea, apathy, inappetence and difficulty in swallowingcaused by difficulty breathing. The diagnosis is up to the pediatrician which may also use a molecular swab to identify the live pathogen within respiratory secretions.

Therapies against RSV: the news To date, there are no therapies for the treatment of severe RSV infections. The only drug usedribavirin

) has several side effects. The best weapon against the VRS remains preventionwhich passes from the good standards of behavior listed above, and, for the subjects most at risk (children born prematurely, with congenital heart disease, bronchopulmonary dysplasia…), a monoclonal antibody, of which, however, at least 5 doses must be taken in order to cover the entire infection period (which coincides with the winter season), with many problems related to the practical delivery of administrations, as well as that of costs. The EMA has recently approved a new monoclonal antibody which is particularly effective in reducing medical assistance and hospitalizations and has long-lasting protection (a single dose covers at least 5 months). There are also vaccines under study against the VRS, but the times to have them available are not short.