Actor Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. His family announced it on social media. In the spring of 2022 he was diagnosed with aphasia, which causes difficulty speaking, one of the symptoms of the disease affecting the 67-year-old.

Frontotemporal dementia is a cruel disease which many of us have never heard of and which can affect anyone,” writes the family, saying they are relieved that at least “we now have a clear diagnosis.” “For people under 60, it is the most common form of dementia, and because it can take years to get diagnosed, it is probably much more common than we know. Today there are no cures for the disease, a reality that we hope will change in the years to come. As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that media attention can be focused on shedding light on this disease which needs much more awareness and research.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. We have been so touched by the love you have shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your compassion, understanding and respect will help us in enabling Bruce to live as full a life as possible.”

