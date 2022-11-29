Already a few years ago, Italian football realized that it had made a huge mistake about Bruno Fernandes: reserve in Udine and Genoa (Sampdoria side) today he is universally recognized as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. A brace against Uruguay to launch CR7’s Portugal towards the round of 16 of the World Cup. Bruno takes penalties and leads his team with leadership: “From the pitch it seemed to me that Ronaldo touched the ball on goal. It was given to me and I’m happy. The goal was to win and go through, we did it. Now? We want to win the next game. And then we also want to win the others, one at a time”. Here is Bruno’s Active world.