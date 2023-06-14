Home » Bruschettini Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 2920/2023 of 06.08.2023
Bruschettini Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 2920/2023 of 06.08.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2920/2023 of 8.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13576/2022 Bruschettini Srlagainst the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and all the Regions of Italy

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 130.3 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Instance (PDF 276.0 Kb)

