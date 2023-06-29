Btp auction 30 June: yields and maturities. Placed 4 billion Bots, requests for 7 billion

Rome, 28 June 2023 – The Treasury has placed in theto stay today, June 28, 2023, Treasury bills per 4 billion euros. A figure that was not enough to satisfy the demand, which overall came close to i 7 billion. It was not a new issue, but the reopening of Bot with a residual life of five and six months. In detail, they have been sold 1.5 billion of securities (Bots with a duration of 12 months) maturing a January 2024 with a demand that is almost double the offer, amounting to 2.95 billion, and a performance middle of 3.637 percent. Others 2.5 billionagainst a request for 4 billion euro, were placed in securities (6-month BOTs) maturing at November 2023with a performance average of 3.686 per cent.

Therefore, the interest on the part of the investors for these government bonds, which recorded a ratio between requests and amounts offered of 1,96 volte for the Bot 12 months and of 1,61 for that at 6 months.

It does not end here. For Friday 30 June is expectedto stay for medium/long-term government bonds, with reservations by the public by 29 June 2023. It concerns the third tranche of Btp 5 years issued on 1 June 2023 and maturing on August 1, 2028the fifth tranche of Btp 10 years issued on May 2, 2023 and maturing on November 1, 2033 and the 15th tranche of the Btp 30 yearsissued on August 1, 2003 and due to expire on August 1, 2034.

The annual coupon of 5-year BTPs is 3.80 per cent, that of 10-year BTPs is 4.35 per cent and that of 30-year BTPs is 5 per cent. The coupon will be paid in the first and in the third case the August 1, 2023 while that of the 10-year BTP the November 1st 2023.