Home Health Btp Italia, the government bond linked to inflation collects 3.6 billion euros on the first day
Health

Btp Italia, the government bond linked to inflation collects 3.6 billion euros on the first day

by admin
Btp Italia, the government bond linked to inflation collects 3.6 billion euros on the first day

Requests exceeding expectations on the first day of placement of Btp Italy, the government bond whose yield is linked to Italian inflation. As announced by the Ministry of the Economy, Monday 6 March closed with requests amounting to 3.637 billion euro. The total of orders, for the BTP Italia linked to inflation, was 132,334.


Inflation, the placement of the Btp Italia continues

The eighteenth edition of the Btp Italy, previous to the one being placed in these days, had closed with a collection of 3.18 billion euros in the first day. A figure that highlights, therefore, the success of this new five-year edition of the BTP Italia.

The first phase of placement reserved for will end on Wednesday small investors. On the other hand, the placement day reserved for institutional investors (pension funds, insurance companies, etc.) is scheduled from Thursday.

Yield of the Btp Italia linked to inflation

The success of the Btp Italia is certainly due to half-yearly coupons that the title guarantees.


At the moment, the minimum coupon is set at 2% (but it could be revised upwards on Thursday) plus an additional yield linked to the trend in Italian inflation, which is currently hovering just below 10%.

Obviously, upon maturity of the security, the capital is repaid, and for those who hold it until maturity – set for March 2028 – a “loyalty bonus” of 8 per thousand is recognized.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti


Btp Italia, the characteristics of the security linked to inflation

The placement takes place on the MoT platform with Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit acting as dealers of the operation. Here are the main features of the nineteenth edition of the BTP Italia:

  • returns linked to national inflation with a minimum rate set at 2%
  • coupons paid every 6 months
  • guaranteed capital at maturity
  • preferential taxation as for all government bonds at 12.5%
  • no commission for small savers who buy on placement days
  • guarantee for the retailer to see the entire requested demand satisfied
  • minimum purchasable denomination: 1,000 euros
  • non-time bound investment

Il rate of inflation the reference for calculating inflation is the FOI index (ISTAT index of consumer prices for blue- and white-collar households, excluding tobacco).

Photo source: ANSA

See also  Go live this month! The latest trailer for the Netflix animated film "The Hunter: The Wolf's Nightmare" officially aired | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Cost pressure as with generics: “Do politicians now...

how to avoid “bad” cholesterol according to the...

Supplements and serums for hair loss: offers for...

Drugs in the test: testosterone – do men...

Lilt, breast cancer is back to being the...

Religious elements of lateral thinking – health check

Fedez reappears and clarifies his health problems: I...

Why kids don’t have to try all foods

Did you know that potatoes need to be...

Pulmonary emphysema: symptoms, forms, therapy | gesundheit.de

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy