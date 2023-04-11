It is a matter of humanity to offer seriously ill people help when they are dying. This includes any medical, nursing, psychological and pastoral help that accompanies a person in the last phase of life. This help must be expanded throughout Germany. That is why we are strengthening hospice and palliative care wherever people spend the last phase of their lives – be it at home, in hospital, in a nursing home or in a hospice. At the same time, we are improving information and advice so that offers of help are better known. Because everyone should have the certainty that they will be well cared for and cared for at the end of their lives.