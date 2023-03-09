Before accessing a news video about the death of Grant Wahl on web.de, I was given the choice between two commercials: I could decide for myself which commercial I wanted to see before the news video.

Even if the opening images of the commercials are not entirely identical, the decision-making situation is somewhat reminiscent of the dilemma of “Buridans Esel”. Thank God I didn’t hang myself in an endless loop, I’m the pre-Christmas Audi commercial loosely based on Ernst Jandl left as right as right and right as left as left.

Buridan’s donkey wouldn’t have starved either if he hadn’t behaved artificially without context, but had eaten the left haystack first and then the right one. Let’s assume that the two starting images were completely identical, but no one would stop in front of them, unable to act. Even a short-trained AI unit wouldn’t do that.

You can probably discuss for a longer time whether it is a silly thing to do in terms of advertising or whether it is a good idea to ask you to choose between Audi and Audi. Also, why the analogy between the inertia of a physical body in equilibrium between two opposing forces and the assumption that AIs, donkeys and humans are unable to make decisions does not go far.

