Nuclear power station at Penly Image: AFP

Cracks in two nuclear reactors have been discovered in France. These are “not insignificant,” said the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) on Thursday evening.

Cracks in two nuclear reactors have been discovered in France. These are “not insignificant,” said the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) on Thursday evening. Apparently there are signs of wear and tear. A reactor in the Penly nuclear power plant in the north of the country and another reactor in Cattenom in eastern France are affected.

The ASN announced on Tuesday that an unusually long and deep crack had been discovered in a pipe in Penly. It is the largest corrosion damage discovered to date in a French nuclear reactor.

Because of ongoing problems with its aging nuclear park, France produced less electricity last year than it had in three decades. President Emmanuel Macron wants to lay the foundation stone for the first two of six new nuclear reactors that are to be built in Penly during his term in office.

