The correlation between burnt food and tumors is a topic that has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. Many studies have investigated this possible association, but the results are still uncertain and need further research.

First, it is important to point out that burnt food contains chemicals that can be potentially carcinogenic, such asacrilammide not polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (IPA). Acrylamide is formed when starchy foods are subjected to high temperatures, while PAHs are generated when cooking fatty meats at high temperatures or when burning fossil fuels.

However, although scientific evidence is still limited, studies have shown that the consumption of burnt food has not been significantly associated with an increased risk of cancer in some parts of the world.

Additionally, it is important to note that there is some evidence to suggest that prolonged exposure to carcinogens such as acrylamide and PAHs may increase the risk of developing cancer.

Some studies have suggested that acrylamide may be associated with an increased risk of kidney and prostate cancer, while PAHs may be related to the development of lungof the bladder and of the liver.

