ROMA – More than a 20 percent drop. Electricity and gas bills could face sensational increases from April 1st, eliminating the savings of the last two months for families and small businesses.

A number of factors contribute to determining the new bill run. Some of an external nature, such as the crisis of the French LNG market (liquefied natural gas traveling by ship) or economic recovery in Chinawhich led to a recovery in methane prices.