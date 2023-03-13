Why are there more and more single men today?

Today’s way of life, in the opinion of older, but also younger generations, is quite accelerated, it is reflected in different spheres – from work, habits, to love. Although a recently published study in the USA concerning intimate relationships and love is not directly related to us, it has worried many and raised the question – can it happen to us too, if it hasn’t already?

More precisely, new research has shown that men in their twenties are twice as likely to be single as women of the same age. For example, in the US, sexual activity is lowest in the thirties. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center looked at the relationship status of young adults in their 20s in the US in 2022, where it was found that 30 percent of young men in 2019 said they had not had sex in the past year. British relationship expert Natalia Kobilkina answered the question, why is this so and what led to it.

“Men spend a lot of time on work, hobbies, the gym and meeting friends. Everything is easier than meeting women. For example, he can be sure that he will not be rejected in his job and that his colleagues like him. But if he wants to meet a woman, you have to make an effort. Not all men today like to take the time for this,” explains Natalia.

Natalia then looked back at the women and explained what their situation was like:

“A lot of women start cheating on men and if the woman is more successful than the man, she very often stops respecting him. She would rather find a ‘stronger man’ who will turn her on,” says the expert.

Also, there is another key reason why the interest in relationships is decreasing, and which our famous urologist Dr. Aleksandar Milošević has repeatedly pointed out. It’s po*nography! More precisely, men prefer to watch adult movies rather than to have real communication and relationship. Also, upbringing and family play a key role in all of this. As Natalia pointed out, many men today grow up in divorced families and have never seen their father make certain romantic gestures. At the very end, this expert offered a solution.

“Men should give time to women and pay attention to them. Show her that she is very special to you, spend time together, ask her what she likes,” she advised.

