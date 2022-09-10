Chocolate is the food that solves any problem; from love disappointments to office stress, chocolate is always a consolation, but why is it so loved? Let’s find out together.

After a day started off on the wrong foot or during pregnancy, menstruation or in the throes of anger, an irrepressible craving for chocolate could assail us.

But what is the reason for this strong and persistent desire? Could it be due to the fact that it is objectively really good or is there something else? Let’s find out together why the chocolate is much loved.

This explains why chocolate is so loved

Chocolate has a unique and inimitable taste thanks to the seeds of the cocoa tree from which it is produced, but in addition to being good, it also contains various nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, which together with tryptophan make this food beneficial. for health. But there are so many other equally good foods, so why is chocolate so loved?

The answer is only one: tryptophan. Chocolate is precisely made with cocoa which in turn contains tryptophan, which is the amino acid that facilitates the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that gives a signal of happiness to the brain, and therefore also to the body. In fact, it is no coincidence that during some anxious or depressive states chocolate is recommended, almost as if it were a real medicine.

But since chocolate is always made from cacao, our desire therefore does not concern chocolate itself, but cocoa, which unlike chocolate is healthy. The latter, in fact, in addition to containing the substances beneficial mentioned may also contain added sugars and fats, certainly less healthy. This is why it is always better to choose pure chocolate, with the presence of at least 70% cocoa, or cocoa powder.

But in addition to being good for our mood, according to a recent study, chocolate has beneficial effects on the brain. In short, unless you have a specific problem where you cannot eat chocolate in large quantities, there is no reason not to eat it. On the other hand, being happy is the goal of all of us and if chocolate can help us …