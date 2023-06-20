Home » Butti, decrees for electronic health file soon – Health
Health

Butti, decrees for electronic health file soon – Health

by admin
Butti, decrees for electronic health file soon – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 20 – “On June 8, the Guarantor for the protection of personal data gave its opinion and from now on we can fully work on the preparation of two decrees: one relating to the Gateway to ensure that the Regions respect the standards; a second relating to the Repositories and the health data ecosystem. Without the opinion of the Guarantor we would not have been able to work on these decrees”. So the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council for Innovation Alessio Butti, speaking at the conference ‘Protection of privacy, data security and Pnrr to guarantee the citizen’ organized by Assinter Italia and Assinter Academy and underway in the Senate.

“Compared to six months ago and to the governments that preceded us, we have patience and fairly clear ideas”, added Butti.

“We want to bring the electronic health record to its destination, as well as other interventions on which we are working in a useful way also with the Ministry of Health“.

There are numerous knots to resolve: among these “the controversy over who should manage them: there are those who support all the data to the Regions but with a regime of full interoperability, those who want all the data in the center with the possibility of access to the periphery, or even the possibility of envisaging a duplication of data on the periphery in the center”, he continued. The choices regarding the breadth of access to data are also decisive: “It cannot be the logic of free all supported, perhaps, by reasons of scientific research – above all because the data for this purpose are available – nor that of exclusive ownership for reasons historical,” he concluded. (HANDLE).

See also  The app compression function of the Google Play Store is online and the space occupied can be reduced by up to 60% #网络流流(191986)

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

You may also like

Insolvencies are the wrong instrument for securing the...

Berberine, the food supplement that helps you lose...

problems with an active ingredient

Women are also veiled in the delivery room

Goodbye cellulite: the nutritionist reveals the allied foods...

“There is no capacity to produce such immense...

High school diploma, here is the diet that...

Paris, Meloni presents Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030:...

Yoga: the best destinations to practice it on...

Pneumococcus: new recommendations to increase vaccinations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy