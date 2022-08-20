A new study carried out by‘Heart Research Institute e dell’University of Sydney in Australia it indicates that vegetables such as broccoli and cabbage contain natural chemicals capable of dissolving emboli. An excellent treatment for treating stroke patients, as well as improving the effectiveness of fluidifying drugs. To date, tests conducted using animal models have shown that the intake of these vegetables and therefore their use in fighting strokes could be expanded by identifying the molecules that mitigate the risk of heart attack.

MORE INFORMATION

Scientists’ warning: “No alcohol if you are under 40”

The Australian study of cabbage and broccoli

The project manager Xuyu Liu dell’University of Sydney, who specializes in the development of small molecule drugs, writes on the university website that an increased diet of broccoli and Brussels sprouts in particular can double the likelihood of unblocking arteries and potentially avoiding strokes: “Research marks the first time in which we examine how we feed the blood circulation system with these foods. The long-term goal is to develop new treatments that can act on the formation of emboli at the molecular level ».

Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is cut off, making cells deficient in oxygen and nutrients causing ischemic stroke. Liu adds that: «No The research group’s preclinical trials have successfully isolated a natural chemical in broccoli, called isothiocyanate, capable of doubling the rate of artery clearing, compared to current TPA (Tissue Plasminogen Activator) drugs. In the next phase of the project, the drugs will be subjected to human experimentation, with the aim of producing a drink drug that combines the most effective molecules for antithrombotic treatment.».

Brain under attack: from neuro-Covid to lifestyles to reduce damage