Football is the most abundant mineral in the human body99% of calcium is found in the skeleton. Similar to vitamins, minerals function as coenzymes, enabling the body to perform its various tasks quickly.

Mineral salts are divided into two groups, micro and macro minerals, which are needed in greater quantities than the former. Football belongs to the group of macro minerals that is, of the fundamental minerals.

The functions of football

It is essential for the formation of bone strong, gods teeth it is important for muscle growth and contraction, the prevention of cramps.

. Calcium protects bones and teeth from lead by inhibiting the absorption of this toxic metal.

It is involved in the contraction and relaxation mechanisms of muscles, of blood clotting in the regulation of cell permeability and in the transmission of nerve impulses, in the vasodilation and contraction of blood vessels.

The calcium requirement will be clearly higher in the pregnancybreastfeeding, during growth periods and after menopause.

Calcium uptake and absorption

It is important not only to take foods that contain calcium, but make sure it is absorbed properly.

Our body through a delicate hormonal mechanism regulates precisely the football level in the blood. If the bones, for example, are forced to release calcium to increase its level in the blood, they risk weakening and running into some problems, such as osteoporosis.

It’s more important than increasing your calcium intake decrease the mobilization of calcium from the bones. Calcium is mobilized from bones to maintain blood pH.

Foods that facilitate the absorption of calcium

To absorb more calcium, the presence of calcium in meals is essential vitamin C. Also important are the Magnesiumparticularly present in oilseeds and legumes, which promotes bone remineralization and Potassiumpresent in fruit and vegetables, which is used as a buffer to counteract acidification and which therefore, if taken with food, buffers instead of calcium.

Foods that hinder the absorption of calcium

Carbonated drinks, white sugar, coffee, tea, an excess of animal proteins, nicotine acidify, if our diet is too acidifying, the body draws calcium from the bones to buffer this acidification. Also low vitamin D levels and excess phosphorus hinder calcium absorption.

It would be useful avoid taking foods rich in calcium together with foods rich in oxalates such as spinach, turnips, legumes, parsley, tomatoes, grapes, coffee, tea because these substances would prevent their absorption. For example, combining cheese and spinach means wasting some of the calcium contained in dairy products.

And to limit it would also be alcohol because they decrease the absorption of calcium and reduce the activity of the cells that “build bone”.

Finally, it is strongly recommended to consume with the right balance the salt cooking utensils and foods rich in sodium (sausages, bouillon cubes, canned or pickled foods) as the excess sodium increases the loss of calcium in the urine.

L’equilibrium it is always the winning goal to be committed to achieving and maintaining.

Food advice

A meal that aims at good calcium absorption will include a fruit rich in vitamin C at the end of the meal, if tolerated, such as a citrus fruit or a kiwi, some strawberries or currants or the presence of a vegetable rich in this vitamin, such as cauliflower, cabbage, rocket which are also very rich in calcium and super rich in vitamin C.

Some example of meals excellent for providing a good supply of calcium could be:

a cena based on spaghetti cooked al dente seasoned with clams with a side dish of blanched cauliflower and then sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and raw chilli pepper and finally a grapefruit

based on spaghetti cooked al dente seasoned with clams with a side dish of blanched cauliflower and then sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and raw chilli pepper and finally a grapefruit and lunch with an arugula salad that contains vitamin C and calcium with a diced apple, sesame seeds, pine nuts, olives and prawns or anchovies;

with an arugula salad that contains vitamin C and calcium with a diced apple, sesame seeds, pine nuts, olives and prawns or anchovies; valid for both lunch and dinner of boiled chickpeas and then sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic and bay leaf or chickpea hummus, combined with fennel and a mandarin, represents the vegetable calcium supplement par excellence!

Symptoms of calcium deficiency

How to recognize calcium deficiency? They are different i symptoms that may occur if so, including:

muscle cramps

nervousness

heart palpitations

brittle nails

eczema

hypertension

ligaments

high cholesterol levels

rheumatoid arthritis

dental caries

insomnia

With the exception of the most serious situations, these symptoms disappear once the calcium deficiency is integrated.

The foods richest in calcium

Nuts and seeds: sesame seeds in first place, followed by almonds and pine nuts, hazelnuts, dried figs, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, hazelnuts.

legumes: chickpeas, white and borlotti beans, lupins, lentils, soybeans, edamame, dried fava beans.

Fruits, vegetables and herbs: cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, broccoli, rocket, chicory and sage, fresh basil, parsley, mint, radicchio, chard, turnip tops, broccoli, artichokes, spinach, cabbage, orange.

animal world: in order there are anchovies, octopus, prawns, clams, cod, squid, sardines, oysters, mackerel.

Dairy products: aged cheeses (Grana Padano, Pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano), fresh cheeses (fontina, stracchino, crescenza, buffalo mozzarella, sheep ricotta), cow’s milk, Greek yoghurt, whole yoghurt and goat yoghurt, in goat’s milk.

Other foods: agretti, coffee, buckwheat, carob.

Milk and dairy products

Milk and dairy products are often indicated as foods that protect against the risk of osteoporosis and, in many cases, are recommended in the diet of those with a calcium deficiency. In sweet cheeses it prevails the neurosedative effect of the calcium ion. If a small percentage of rapidly bioavailable calcium is required, cottage cheese is one of the best foods.

The calcium in cheeses, on the other hand, has a much slower and more prolonged release. If, for example, there is hypercholesterolemia, if you are overweight or diabetic, milk, and its derivatives in particular, should be used with great caution.

In addition, milk and dairy products are rich in saturated fats and proteins therefore be careful also because a diet rich in proteins favors the release of calcium from the bones, demineralizing them.

Calcium food supplements

The best way to get an adequate amount of calcium is with avaried and balanced dietconsuming the right portions of foods that are rich in it, aiming to maintain normal values ​​for vitamin D, without which much of the calcium consumed cannot be absorbed.

L’calcium supplementation could be useful, if deemed appropriate by your doctor, in pregnancyin women during and after menopause, in which the reduction in estrogen levels is accompanied by an appreciable reduction in bone mass.

In the elderly subjects, due to a progressive reduction in the efficiency of intestinal absorption, often accompanied by inadequate levels of vitamin D, to slow down the progression of osteoporosis, combining above all an adequate diet rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D with a ‘ targeted physical activity that stimulates the action of osteoblasts; or in all of those conditions deemed valid by your treating physician who, if necessary, will be able to advise and guide you in the best possible way.