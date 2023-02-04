Anarchists: Conte, ‘shameful accusations against the Democratic Party, Meloni escapes and protects his own’

“Accusing an opposition force of bowing to the will of the mafia is shameful, and aggravates the position of those who have disclosed confidential information for the purpose of political struggle”. Giuseppe Conte says it to the ‘Daily fact’.

“Giorgia Meloni is the great unjustified absentee. He runs away from journalists and is more concerned with protecting his loyalists Delmastro and Donzelli that the security of the State and of the institutions grappling with the mafia and terrorism. This cannot be the strategy of the Prime Minister”, explains the leader of the M5s.

“FdI aims to fuel controversy to avoid the necessary resignation of two government officials who have jeopardized the security of the state, and above all the preventive and repressive function that the state apparatus pursues against prisoners subjected to the 41-bis”, he says among other things Conte.

