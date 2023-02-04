Home World BP – Christmas balls – Mondolinguo
BP – Christmas balls – Mondolinguo

BP – Christmas balls – Mondolinguo

It’s almost Christmas ! Play in class downloading this version of the game of the right pick on the colors Christmas balls!

With this very easy card game, your learners will be able to learn or revise the colors in French using Christmas balls… of all colors! In total, 12 colors available with 4 different balls!

How to play ? It’s easy ! The goal of the game is very similar to the game of 7 families: it is a question of grouping together the 4 cards of the same color by asking the other players or by drawing them and thus forming a family and earning a point.

The rules of the game are to be found in the document as well as memo cards.

Good game, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
