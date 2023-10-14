California Governor Approves Bills for Housing and Mental Health System Reform

California Governor Gavin Newsom has approved two bills aimed at transforming the state’s Mental Health Services System (MHSA), with a focus on housing and reform. The bills, SB 326 and AB 531, will be presented to voters for approval on the March 2024 ballot after legislative and gubernatorial approval.

The mental health modernization package, worth $6.38 billion, aims to build 11,150 new treatment beds and 26,700 outpatient mental health care spaces to serve up to 100,000 people annually. With over 171,000 homeless individuals in California, representing about 30% of the country’s homeless population, addressing housing and mental health issues is crucial.

Governor Newsom highlighted the need for reform in the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) to include substance abuse and housing as integral components. The reforms aim to prioritize transitioning people into treatment, away from the streets and into stable housing.

The reform package also includes how counties pay for mental and behavioral health programs and has allocated $50 million for the transformation of Los Angeles General Hospital into 1,000 affordable housing units.

State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman emphasized the importance of the reform package, stating that it is part of the work the legislature has been doing for the past three years. The package builds on previous initiatives, such as the CARE Court Act, which allows families to request a treatment plan for mentally ill individuals. This act has already launched in seven counties and will expand to Los Angeles County by December 1, 2022.

The mental health crisis in California has worsened over the years, with Senator Talamantes Eggman attributing part of the problem to the failure of community care promises and reduced funding due to Proposition 13 in 1978.

To address the complex issue of mental health and homelessness, all elected leaders and the community need to be part of the solution, according to Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Mitchell emphasized the importance of taking responsibility and accepting the construction of treatment facilities in every neighborhood.

The reform bills, SB 326 and AB 531, do not impose new taxes but allow for greater flexibility in the use of existing tax dollars allocated for mental health programs. Board of Supervisors President Janice Hahn recognized the neglect of the mental health problem over the past few decades and acknowledged the need for continued effort and support.

The goal of these reforms is to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and ensure individuals receive the necessary care and treatment they need. While the road ahead may be long, the reforms are seen as a significant step towards addressing the housing and mental health crisis in California.

Share this: Facebook

X

