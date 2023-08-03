Digitization: One million online appointment bookings at Asklepios

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hamburg

Appointments at the push of a button for patients via the websites of more than 300 facilities of the Asklepios Group e-health platform samedi ensures fast, secure and binding appointment bookings, 24/7 service and video calls in medical facilities

Appointments such as registering for the birth, in the knee consultation or with the specialists in all disciplines from ophthalmology to neurology to urology are done digitally at Asklepios. This applies to more than 300 facilities, specialist departments and medical care centers (MVZ) nationwide – conveniently from home and also outside of office hours.

Since the offer of online appointment bookings was launched almost four years ago, the popularity has developed rapidly so that in August/September the million mark was already reached. For this purpose, Asklepios used the samedi e-health platform, which specializes in patient portal solutions such as online appointment bookings, patient forms, check-in, patient accounts and CRM functionalities. Not only patients have access to a secure and binding appointment booking via the clinic websites in a matter of seconds, but also resident doctors can quickly and easily arrange appointments for their patients in the clinic and treat them faster.

“With the milestone of one million online appointment bookings, we have come a big step closer to our vision of Digital HealthyNear,” says Kai Hankeln, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asklepios Kliniken. “Our goal, as the market leader in digital health services, is to be very close to the needs of patients – hence the term Digital HealthyNear,” explains Hankeln. “These include services such as online appointment booking, telemedicine offers or digital discharge management – and in all of these areas, digitization at Asklepios is gaining momentum,” adds Dr. Benedikt Simon, who as Chief Officer Integrated and Digital Care is driving the transformation at Asklepios into a digital and integrated healthcare group.

“We are proud that we were able to successfully implement such a large rollout together for Asklepios and thus create the best conditions for the upcoming KHZG projects in the patient portal area,” explains Prof. Dr. Alexander Alscher, founder and managing director of the Berlin e-health company samedi.

The confirmation of the online appointment booking in the currently more than 300 Asklepios facilities (the rollout for a further 100 is in progress) is sent immediately by e-mail, it is binding and important information is also sent at the same time to prepare for the consultation. This includes information on what patients should bring with them to the consultation, examination or treatment, as well as information on the respective facility and how to get there. If patients arrange a video consultation, this is also data-encrypted via samedi.

Booking appointments online is particularly popular in the mornings and late evenings, and appointments are even booked at night. On average, there are currently more than 1,200 online appointment bookings per day, which are carried out via the website and samedi software. The clinic’s patient data is secured with a multi-level, patent-protected encryption system so that even employees of the e-health platform have no access to this data.

About Asklepios:

Asklepios Kliniken is one of the leading private operators of hospitals and healthcare facilities in Germany. The clinic group stands for highly qualified care for its patients with a clear commitment to medical quality, innovation and social responsibility. On this basis, Asklepios has developed dynamically since it was founded more than 35 years ago. The Group currently has around 170 healthcare facilities nationwide. These include acute care hospitals of all levels of care, university clinics, specialist clinics, psychiatric and forensic facilities, rehabilitation clinics and medical care centers. In the 2022 financial year, almost 3.6 million patients were treated in Asklepios Group facilities. The company employs more than 67,000 people.

About samedi:

samedi is an e-health software for cost-saving and service-enhancing patient coordination. The comprehensive networking solution is used by medical practices, clinics, surgical centers, health centers as well as by supply regions, health insurance companies and federal states. The work processes are enhanced through effective and efficient resource planning, process control, notifications, online forms,

– Appointment booking and assignments optimized. All processes are recorded and managed centrally in a calendar or transmitted to the HIS/AIS via partially bidirectional interfaces – of course while ensuring the highest level of data security. A total of over 48,000 doctors/service providers are currently using samedi to digitally control over 34 million patients in 10,000 healthcare facilities in the DACH region.

