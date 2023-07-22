2023/7/22 – Oaks jumps in for a solo cruise around various vibes and styles in the land of 2023 CHH tracks

Show notes

Oaks jumps in for a solo cruise around various vibes and styles in the land of 2023 CHH tracks. Come along for the ride.

Playlist:

Come Through Me by Sivion & Malex ft. Braille & Infored

Stay by The Profit ft. Sophia Marzano

Glory by Trip Lee

Every Knee Shall Bow by Cephas & Datin

VR Cypher by Verbal Renaissance (Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr, Regenerit & Rashawna) ft. Zae Da Blacksmith, B. Angelique & Chrys Jones)

Bonnets & Bantus by A.I. The Anomaly

Beanies & Donuts by Beanies & Snapbacks ft. Soy Is Real & Knaladeus

Sonshine by DJ LostNFound ft. Stevie Rizo, Mike Teezy & Emcee N.I.C.E

Sunshine by Ruslan

Holy Ground by Hollyboogz, YP aka Young Paul & C4 Crotona ft. Da Commissioner

Hideous by C4 Crotona

Legacy by Lecrae ft. J Paul The Carpenter

Night Skies Over Knob Hill by Raging Moses

The Rebirth by Stefanotto ft. Cephas & Knaladeus

