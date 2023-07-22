2023/7/22 – Oaks jumps in for a solo cruise around various vibes and styles in the land of 2023 CHH tracks

Show notes
Oaks jumps in for a solo cruise around various vibes and styles in the land of 2023 CHH tracks. Come along for the ride.
Playlist:
Come Through Me by Sivion & Malex ft. Braille & Infored
Stay by The Profit ft. Sophia Marzano
Glory by Trip Lee
Every Knee Shall Bow by Cephas & Datin
VR Cypher by Verbal Renaissance (Aasha Marie, Justin Martyr, Regenerit & Rashawna) ft. Zae Da Blacksmith, B. Angelique & Chrys Jones)
Bonnets & Bantus by A.I. The Anomaly
Beanies & Donuts by Beanies & Snapbacks ft. Soy Is Real & Knaladeus
Sonshine by DJ LostNFound ft. Stevie Rizo, Mike Teezy & Emcee N.I.C.E
Sunshine by Ruslan
Holy Ground by Hollyboogz, YP aka Young Paul & C4 Crotona ft. Da Commissioner
Hideous by C4 Crotona
Legacy by Lecrae ft. J Paul The Carpenter
Night Skies Over Knob Hill by Raging Moses
The Rebirth by Stefanotto ft. Cephas & Knaladeus
