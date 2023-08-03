Home » There was a pool of tilapia, ducks and dogs in the Litoral Penitentiary
News

There was a pool of tilapia, ducks and dogs in the Litoral Penitentiary

by admin

During a control operation at the Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary, headed by personnel from the Armed Forces, the existence of a pool of tilapia, ducks and dogs was revealed.

This was found inside pavilion 12 of the penitentiary center, in which 1,200 soldiers intervened.

For this intervention, logistical, land, naval, air, and police means were used for internal control of the rehabilitation center, a statement said.

In addition, as reported by the Armed Forces, household appliances, drugs and ammunition were found.

The uniformed officers proceeded to evacuate the pool of water in which at least a hundred tilapia were found.

The other wild animals were rescued and removed from the place.

The use of the species is investigated. (YO)

See also  Universal Beijing Resort is about to open and enter the park to prevent epidemics and other safeguards have been completed_Prevention and Control

You may also like

Petro’s son reveals that illegal money entered the...

Program & map of the event in Bremen-Vegesack

Breastfeeding: A FEMSA Salud Commitment

Mysterious Disappearance of Mexican Singer Onixys Miranda and...

Economy: US stock exchanges slightly in the red...

Daniel Legarda – La Hora newspaper

This Friday, ‘Paladar’ begins, the Gastronomic Festival that...

Premiere in Hamburg – Harry Potter from Carinthia:...

PREGNANT DIES WHEN FALLING FROM A MOTORCYCLE AND...

They make a surveillance visit to the El...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy