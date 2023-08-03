There was a pool of tilapia, ducks and dogs in the Litoral Penitentiary

During a control operation at the Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary, headed by personnel from the Armed Forces, the existence of a pool of tilapia, ducks and dogs was revealed.

This was found inside pavilion 12 of the penitentiary center, in which 1,200 soldiers intervened.

For this intervention, logistical, land, naval, air, and police means were used for internal control of the rehabilitation center, a statement said.

In addition, as reported by the Armed Forces, household appliances, drugs and ammunition were found.

The uniformed officers proceeded to evacuate the pool of water in which at least a hundred tilapia were found.

The other wild animals were rescued and removed from the place.

The use of the species is investigated. (YO)

