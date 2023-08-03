Petro’s son reveals that illegal money entered the presidential campaign, according to the Prosecutor’s Office

Nicolás Petro Burgos, eldest son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, revealed to the Prosecutor’s Office that part of the allegedly illegal money he received and for which he is being prosecuted for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment, entered the 2022 electoral campaign of the today head of state.

This was reported by the prosecutor in the case, Mario Burgos, who said at a public hearing that, as part of a collaboration agreement with the Justice, Petro Burgos “provided relevant information that the Prosecutor’s Office did not know” about “facts that he knows and are of concern for the country”.

“In reality, some of said money entered their coffers and others to the 2022 presidential campaign in which our current president, Dr. Gustavo Petro Urrego, was elected,” said the prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, in the collaboration agreement, Petro Burgos “corroborates and ratifies the Prosecutor’s theory of the case” on money laundering and illicit enrichment, crimes “that were backed by sufficient legally obtained evidence.”

He also admitted “that he did receive large sums of money from Samuel Santander Lopesierra”, a drug trafficker known as “the Marlboro man”, as revealed to the press last March by his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, also arrested and prosecuted for money laundering and rape. of personal data, always according to the prosecutor.

Nicolás Petro also told the Prosecutor’s Office that he had received money from Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, son of the controversial businessman Alfonso “Turco” Hilsaca, as well as from “Óscar Camacho, a powerful businessman from the city of Cúcuta.”

“A part of this money was used by Nicolás Petro Burgos himself and his wife (at that time) for their personal benefit and to increase their assets in an unjustified way and to be able to launder the money. Another part of that money was invested in the 2022 presidential campaign,” added prosecutor Burgos.

The prosecutor also said that Nicolás Petro gave information “about the financing of the last presidential campaign of the current president, Gustavo Petro Urrego, and the money that entered said campaign, which apparently would have exceeded the limits allowed by law and a part of this money would not have been reported to the electoral authorities.”

