Football, the FIGC 2023 report: from revenues to young people and the impact of Covid. The analysis

25/30

ITALY LATEST IN EUROPE FOR USE FROM ITS NURSERY

In Serie A 2021/22, the playing time of Italian U21s accounted for only 1.9% of the total compared to 34.3% of Italian Over 21s, 61.3% of foreign Over 21s and 2.5% of U21s foreigners. No one should be surprised if Serie A, among the 31 tournaments in Europe, represents:

The tenth oldest championship (26.4 years of average age) The third championship with the highest incidence of foreigners (61.7%) The last for employment of players who grew up in the youth sectors of their own clubs (just 8, 4%)

