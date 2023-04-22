Football: Verona beats Bologna, it’s 3 heavy points – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERONA, APRIL 21 – Very important victory for Verona who beat Bologna 2-1 at the Bentegodi in anticipation of the 31st matchday of Serie A. Two goals from Verdi for the Venetians, while Bologna narrowed it down with Dominguez in the minutes of recovery. Verona rises to 26 points and catches Spezia in the third last pod of the standings. (HANDLE).

