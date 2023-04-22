Home » Football: Verona beats Bologna, it’s 3 heavy points – Football
News

Football: Verona beats Bologna, it’s 3 heavy points – Football

by admin
Football: Verona beats Bologna, it’s 3 heavy points – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERONA, APRIL 21 – Very important victory for Verona who beat Bologna 2-1 at the Bentegodi in anticipation of the 31st matchday of Serie A. Two goals from Verdi for the Venetians, while Bologna narrowed it down with Dominguez in the minutes of recovery. Verona rises to 26 points and catches Spezia in the third last pod of the standings. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy